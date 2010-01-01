I am passionate about health and wellness. I'm dedicated to providing the best possible service to customers and helping them achieve their health goals.









I started using natural alternatives about 12 years ago when my family seemed to constantly be sick. Then a little over 5 years ago I got certified as a Personal Trainer. I've been training ever since. Almost 2 years ago I received my certification as a Nutritionist and am currently taking classes to become a Certified Natropathy Practicioner.





Recently I perfected a great Full Body Deodorant which expanded into other great natural and organic products like, Tooth Powder, Dry Shampoo Powder and an excellent 100% Organic Facial Serum.





I also provide Detox services that includes Ionic Foot Detoxes in a small building that I built beside my gym (Freedom Fitness Training Center) check out the website or reach out if you are interested in group classes for women or would like to use the facility on your own. freedomfitnesstrainingcenter.com